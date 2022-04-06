Max Hill pictured tending his garden for Beeston Open Gardens

Max became a member of Sandy Town Council in 2015 to represent Ivel Ward but his service to the community stretched back 30 years when, with his family, he came to live in Beeston and Max took up the position of Headteacher at Sandy Upper School.

Long before becoming a member of Sandy Town Council, Max had involved himself closely with many groups and organisations including The Twinning Association, forging a new link with Skarszewy in Poland, with the Sandy Sports and Leisure Association and also became a keen supporter of events including the annual Carnival and the Christmas Lights Switch-on.

He was also a regular contributor to the Biggleswade Chronicle’s District News pages.

Max was instrumental in the compiling of the Sandy and Beeston Town Plan, 2011 – 2020 which he worked hard with others to update in 2017.

At the time of his death, Max was Chairman of Sandy Town Council’s Human Resources Committee. It was a role that Max found particularly fulfilling.

In a statement from the council, which refers to him as a ‘dear friend and colleague’, it says his support and encouragement was hugely appreciated by the present team members and by its former clerk who left the council recently.

In addition, Max was also a member of the Community Services and Environment and the Policy, Finance and Resources Committees.

The statement added: “In all he did for the people of Sandy Cllr Hill acted with dedication, humility and kindness.”

Max also found also time for angling and playing cricket, which he did for the Bedfordshire over 70s until quite recently.

Mayor of Sandy Town Council, Cllr Martin Pettitt said, “This is a time for deep sadness; to reflect and to recall our memories of Max who I was pleased and proud to have known. I considered Max to have been a personal friend, a confidante and colleague for whom I had the