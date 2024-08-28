Official opening ceremony celebrates wheelchair friendly park in Biggleswade
A special ceremony was held for Kitelands Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 17, with the disability-friendly play area including a set of flat swings and a roundabout suitable for wheelchairs.
The mayor, Councillor Mark Foster, opened the park along with Jonathan Dawes, head of planning at Tritax Symmetry - which allocated £57,700 of its Community Grant Funding for the improvement project.
Biggleswade Town Council said: "Mr Dawes expressed his gratitude to everyone in attendance and emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to investing in Biggleswade.
"As a logistics company, he noted their satisfaction in collaborating with the town council to contribute funds from their Community Grant Program. He also expressed hope that the community would greatly benefit from the investment made at Kitelands.”
This stage marks phase one of the project, with five pieces of new equipment installed at the park.
The town council added: "Councillor Foster highlighted that several projects are being undertaken across the town, with this being the first phase of the initiative at Kitelands.
"The mayor added that other play areas around the town also require attention, and Tritax’s contribution complements the ongoing efforts of the council to address these needs."
Cllr Foster thanked Mr Dawes and members of the public who also attended the opening, as they officially declared phase one of the project completed.
Jo’s Ice Creams also came to the park "to the delight of the some of the younger (and older) residents of Biggleswade."
