Olly’s Bookstore launches community pledge for schools in Biggleswade area

Olly Gardner, 39, is looking for local companies who could donate money to help students receive new material for their libraries.

The bookstore recently received support from Biggleswade business Kramp, of Lancaster Way, which gifted £250, enabling Olly to buy around 30 to 40 new books for the Ivel Valley School and St Andrew's School.

Olly, from Hertfordshire, said: "I work as a partner for Usborne Children's Books and wanted to start to help my friends and family get the best books, and to support schools and hospitals.

Donations from Olly's Bookstore. Image Olly's Bookstore.

"I help them by running events such as sponsored reads, author events, and community book pledges.

"Currently schools budgets are stretched and this donation from Kramp was very well received by the schools."

Olly was delighted to hold a photoshoot at Ivel Valley and St Andrew's schools to celebrate the book handover.

Olly added: "The events were attended by both children and teachers, including a literacy lead, and they were so appreciative to receive these new books for their avid readers."

A message from the Ivel Valley School, said: "We are so thankful to Olly's bookstore, along with Kramp, for their generous donation to our school's library, topping up our shelves with some fantastic new books for our students.