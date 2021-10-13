As the Royal British Legion celebrates its centenary year, Remembrance banners have been installed on lampposts along Sandy High Street.

And people will once again be able to come together in an act of Remembrance with a parade and service in the town centre on November 14.

Sandy Town Council, the Royal British Legion Sandy and District Branch and St Swithun’s Parish Church have come together to make sure the event goes ahead.

The Remembrance banners will be displayed along Sandy High Street

As Remembrance is always so well supported, with hundreds of people taking part, the decision has been made to run the 2021 parade and service entirely outdoors.

Following the parade and Act of Remembrance at Bedford Road War Memorial, the service will be held in the open-air of the Market Square, allowing everyone to participate in a covid-safe environment.

The high street banners were funded by a government grant, which was awarded by Central Bedfordshire Council, and were arranged by the town council, to be displayed throughout the month leading up to Remembrance Sunday.

Roger Sparks, Chairman of the Royal British Legion Sandy and District Branch said: “It is great that the people of Sandy will get the opportunity to remember those who have paid such a high price that we can live in freedom; barely a single year has gone by when there has not been a conflict of some sort and the banners on the high street will help to focus on the fact that we will remember that sacrifice today, tomorrow, forever.”

Showing the image of the unknown Tommy wearing a poppy and the message ‘Lest we forget’ the banners represent the town’s commitment to remembering and honouring the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.

Mayor of Sandy, Cllr Martin Pettitt, said: “I hope these banners serve as a timely reminder this Remembrancetide of the huge debt we all owe to all of those who served, who suffered and the many who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We will and should remember them.”

More details of Sandy’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service will be shared soon.