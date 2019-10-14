Over 100 parcels stolen from doorsteps across Bedfordshire since 2016

Police have received 118 reports of parcels being stolen from doorsteps across Bedfordshire over the last three years.

The data, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by iParcelBox, the smart home parcel delivery solution, showed 2,578 thefts were reported to 23 police forces which supplied information across the UK.

Police

In the financial year 2016/17 Bedfordshire Police had reports of 26 thefts, that increased to 38 the following year and 54 in the last financial year, 2018/19.

Paul Needler, founder, iParcelBox said: “It’s clear that the online shopping surge is fuelling a new crimewave of parcel thefts across the UK.

"For opportunistic thieves, the chance to steal an unattended parcel that is sitting on the doorstep is irresistible.

“Asking the delivery driver to place your package under a flowerpot or behind your wheelie bin when you’re out should no longer be an option.

"Instead, it’s vital that all online shoppers ensure they have a secure, easy to use, delivery box in place to receive their parcels.”