The owners of Sheppards Farm Shop have thanked the community for their support over the first few months of the venture

Caroline and Graham Sheppard took over a premises at Girtford Bridge in the town – which was set to close down – in August, and say they are pleased with the first few months of trading.

“We stock lots of items from traditional fruit and vegetables, through to things that you will not find in the supermarket,” Caroline said.

As well as fruit and vegetables, the shop also sells logs, flowers and materials for kindling.

The couple previously ran Sheppard Firewood, which specialised in producing logs and firewood, and so are combining this with selling fruit and vegetables.

“The support from the community over the past few months has been brilliant,” Caroline said.

“When we came home and saw that the unit was no longer trading we decided it would be a great opportunity for us.

“Things are going very well so far, and fingers crossed it will continue.”

Graham added: “We are a bit restricted in what we can do because of the size of the space, but as much as we can we want to do different things.

“Thinking a couple of years ahead, we may try and grow some things ourselves, but really we want to push as much local produce as we can.”

Among the recent additions to the shop are daily dose juices, made by cold pressing fruit and vegetables into liquid form, clementines and locally-sourced brussel storks and tops.