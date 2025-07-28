Pedestrian in his 40s killed in collision on A1 near Wyboston
Police were called shortly after 7.50am to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway involving two vehicles – a white lorry and a blue Ford car – and a pedestrian.
Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both carriageways were closed while emergency crews dealt with the incident.
Sergeant Matthew O’Neill from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “This was an incredibly tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the man who sadly lost his life.
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision – or who has dashcam footage from the scene or surrounding area – to get in touch.
“Your information could be vital in helping us understand the full circumstances of what happened.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to report online at beds.police.uk/ro/report, quoting reference 114 of 26 July or Operation Acton.