Police appeal for help to find missing 14-year-old from Sandy

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Charlie was last seen at his home in Sandy on Friday evening (November 5).

He is described as approximately 5’8’’, slim, with brown hair, longer on the top and shorter on the sides, and hazel eyes.

Charlie was last seen on November 5

He was last seen wearing black jeans, black trainers, and a black jacket with dark grey fur around the hood.

He has links to the Houghton Regis and Dunstable areas in Bedfordshire.