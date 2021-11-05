Police appeal for help to find missing Biggleswade 13-year-old

Bedfordshire police are appealing for help to find missing 13-year-old Summer.

She was reported missing yesterday afternoon (November 4) from her home in Biggleswade.

Summer is described as approximately 5’4’’, slim, with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a mustard crop top, black leggings, a Nike waistband and Nike trainers.

She has links to the Hitchin and Letchworth in Hertfordshire.