Police appeal for help to find missing Biggleswade 13-year-old
Summer was reported missing yesterday (November 4)
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:44 pm
Bedfordshire police are appealing for help to find missing 13-year-old Summer.
She was reported missing yesterday afternoon (November 4) from her home in Biggleswade.
Summer is described as approximately 5’4’’, slim, with brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a mustard crop top, black leggings, a Nike waistband and Nike trainers.
She has links to the Hitchin and Letchworth in Hertfordshire.
If you have any information about her whereabouts please contact Bedfordshire Police online or by calling 101 and quote reference number MPC/2444/21.