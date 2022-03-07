Police appeal for help to trace missing man last seen in Sandy
He has been missing since Thursday
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:16 pm
Monday, 7th March 2022, 5:18 pm
Police are appealing for help to trace a man who was last seen in Sandy on Thursday (March 3).
Barry, 36, is described as 5’8’’, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing and a navy jacket.
It is believed he may have travelled to the Cambridgeshire or Suffolk area, and he also has links to the South West and Birmingham.
If you have any information call 101 and quote reference MPC/441/22.