Police in fresh appeal to help trace 15-year-old missing from Bedfordshire

Have you seen her?

Bedfordshire Police are continuing their appeal to help find missing Haleema.

The 15-year-old – who police will only say is from Bedfordshire – was last seen on Thursday, January 25. And it’s thought she may now be in the Lewisham and Catford areas of London.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is described as 5ft 2in, slim, with long dark hair, and was last seen wearing a red check scarf, black bottoms and a black fluffy hoodie. She was also carrying a black holdall bag.