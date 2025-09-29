Police issue appeal in search for missing boy last seen in Sandy

Polic have issued an appeal following the disappearance of teenager Wyatt.

The 16-year-old is described as 5ft 3in with short blond hair. Wyatt is missing from the Northants area but was sighted in Sandy on Thursday morning. (September 25) He was last seen wearing sky blue trainers, light blue top and bottoms and a navy blue jumper. If anyone has any information or knows of Wyatt's whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting MPE1/3059/25.

