A tip off from a member of the public led to the seizure of drugs, more than £2,000 cash and ‘burner’ mobile phones in Langford.

The incident followed a stop search of a person and vehicle in the village this week.

A post on the Biggleswade Community Policing Team FB page stated: “Another positive stop search this week of a person and vehicle in Langford resulting in a house search, a large amount of Class A and B drugs, over £2,000 in cash, multiple mobile phones (including famous 'burner phones')”

The haul also included new sim cards ready to be used and a client base list being seized.

Some of the haul seized during a stop and search in Stotfold

"This was all down to a member of the public having a gut feeling something wasn't right. This is why your information is so vital to helping us arrest these people. We appreciate any information that is given to us as it might be that last piece of the puzzle needed.”

A second positive stop search resulted in a further house search of a property in Stotfold. Police seized a supply of drugs ready to be sold, mobile phones, scales and cash.

Police say the person stopped is now on bail while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for Biggleswade’s Community Policing Team, said: “You may not always see us but, behind the scenes, we are working tirelessly to build our intelligence picture into drug dealing in our areas, catch those involved and take substances off the streets.”