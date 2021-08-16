Police seized drugs, weapons, a stolen car and two dangerous drogs after carrying out a warrant in Laburnham Road in Biggleswade.

On Tuesday, August 10, officers discovered a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs at the address and a man and woman in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of drug offences, possession of a knife, theft and an offence under the Dangerous Dog Act.

They were subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A partial closure order issued by Luton Magistrates’ Court has now been secured on the location.

The joint day of action was carried out with Central Bedfordshire Council, and Neighbourhood Watch and Speed Watch.

In the same week, Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated burglary team, Operation Maze, also charged and remanded one man in his 30s and another man in his 40s in connection with a spate of burglaries in Biggleswade.

Inspector Louise Bates, from the North Central Community Policing Team said: “Drugs, drug dealing and the associated anti-social behaviour and wider criminality, such as burglary, has a ripple effect on our communities and the effects are far reaching.

“By executing warrants of this nature, it reassures the community that we are listening to them and that we are acting on information, as well as sending the message that if you are engaging in illegal activity of this nature from your home, not only do you run this risk of police enforcement action, you also risk losing your home as well.

“We would also encourage members of our communities to continue reporting their concerns and bringing to our attention any suspicious activity as this helps shape our patrols, enforcement and action.”

Elaine Mountford from Central Bedfordshire Council said: “Events of this nature allow the public to engage with Central Bedfordshire Council services as well as the police, share information and seek support from departments within the council and from local housing providers.

"These engagement events are one of the many ways that we reach out to our local communities and are visible to them, now that Covid restrictions have eased we are keen to get out and about in our local areas.”