Bedfordshire Police held events across the county as part of the launch of its Together for Bedfordshire initiative

Bedfordshire Police have launched a Together for Bedfordshire campaign in a bid to ensure Biggleswade is a safe place to enjoy this summer.

The initiative sees the police work closely with councils across the county, community groups and the Police and Crime Commissioner to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, which often rises during the summer.

Focuses of the campaign are increased visibility, strengthened community ties and delivering a response that focuses on the needs of an individual area.

“We know that town centres can see a rise in offences such as theft, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour during the summer months,” said Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred, who leads Bedfordshire Police’s neighbourhood policing team.

“That’s why we’re focusing on a strong, visible presence in these areas, working hand-in-hand with our partners to reassure the public and crack down on the types of criminality that can impact local businesses and residents.”

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for community safety at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “As we head into the summer months, we’re proud to be working alongside Bedfordshire Police and our community partners to help keep our towns safe.

“Through drop-in events, weapons sweeps, business visits and youth engagement, we’re taking a proactive approach to tackling anti-social behaviour and crime.

“By working #TogetherForBedfordshire, we can make a real difference and ensure our communities feel supported and protected throughout the summer.”

The campaign coincides with an expected increase in demand for the force’s services during the summer months.

Each of the force’s community police teams has a dedicated Facebook page featuring details of campaign activities in each area.

