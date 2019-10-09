Pooling resources as council splashes out £1m+ on Biggleswade leisure centre revamp

The Saxon Leisure Centre in Biggleswade has received a £1m-plus facelift with new modern swimming pool changing facilities to make them more family friendly and give users more privacy.

The extensive work included reconfiguring the changing rooms so that all of the family cubicles are conveniently next to the learner pool.

There are more larger lockers which are more popular with families and new poolside seating for swimming galas.

The communal male and female showers which users said they didn’t like, have been replaced with individual shower cubicles, for greater privacy.

The toilets and dressing areas have also been upgraded and the centre now also boasts improved accessible changing rooms.

“It looks lovely and it’s great to have this in our community”, “I really like it” and “I love the space, it’s very open” were just some of the reactions from the first customers walking through the doors of the brand-new refurbished swimming pool area Central Bedfordshire Council opened to the public on Monday.

Maxine Jordan, who has been visiting the centre for over 25 years, said: “It’s so much better than what was here before, it looks really lovely.”

“My first impression was it looks amazing,” said fellow swimmer, Rachael Toland, before adding: “I really like the size of the new showers and changing rooms. It’s a very bright and open space now and there is a great area for getting ready and drying your hair.”

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “At a time when public services across the country are being squeezed, we have invested over £1million in this amazing new modern facility, to give our customers a leisure centre that meets their expectations.

“We hope that the improved pool changing facilities will help encourage more local people to get involved and participate in this sport. Swimming is a good form of exercise and is fun for people of all ages, whilst also being an essential life-saving skill.”

