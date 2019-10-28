Poppy to feature on Joint Protective Services vehicles across Bedfordshire

Poppies will feature on a number of the vehicles in the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Joint Protective Services fleet in the build-up to Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

PC Mark Fairclough put forward the idea last year which was supported by the ACC for JPS, Paul Fullwood. Both officers served with HM forces before joining the police.

Poppy featured on a Road Policing Unit vehicle

PC Mark Fairclough from the tri-force Road Policing Unit said: “We displayed poppies on a number of our cars last year and I am pleased we are able to do this again to remember our fallen service personnel and the ultimate sacrifice they made.”

ACC Fullwood said: “We had some really great feedback from colleagues and the public last year and it is an honour to be able to pay our respects in this way.

"It is important we can show our support publicly for our armed service colleagues, for the first time innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and acts of terrorism and the Royal British Legion in the great work they do.”

The poppies have been ordered directly with the Royal British Legion and will be displayed on vehicles from our Road Policing, Armed Policing, Dog Unit, Operational Support Unit, Major Crime Unit and Scientific Services Unit teams.