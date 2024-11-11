Potton couple scale 3 peaks to raise funds for baby loss charity in memory of daughter Esmé

A couple have raised vital funds for baby loss charity CHUMS after scaling the ‘three peaks’ in memory of their daughter Esmé.

Their Peak Day for Esmé event raised more than £5,000 for charity CHUMS Baby Loss Bereavement Service which has supported Daniel Kendrick and Georgina Tunstall through the grief of losing a baby.

The couple, who live in Potton, were devastated after their daughter Esmé was stillborn and decided they wanted to do something to honour her memory.

Daniel said: “On July 30 our daughter Esmé entered the world sleeping. It was the most tragic time of our lives.

“We decided we wanted to do something special in her honour, by climbing the three peaks in three days and raise money for Chums Baby Loss Bereavement Service. This charity is currently supporting us both during our journey of grief. This is a long windy road. I hope to find the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The couple, along with other family members, started the climb on October 28 at Ben Nevis, going on to Scarfell Pike in the Lake District and then to Snowdon in Wales.

But the climb wasn’t without its challenges.

"The path at Ben Nevis seemed to go on forever,” added Daniel. “Half way up Georgina suffered a groin injury which slowed us down but did not dampen our spirits; 100 yards from the summit a rainbow beamed through the clouds next to Georgie, and she broke down in tears as that was a sign our daughter reached out and helped her reach the summit.

“We then travelled back down which took us 11 hours in total. Unfortunately, the injury Georgie sustained meant she was unable to take on Scafell Pike but we were joined by Georgie’s brother and his wife.

"This was much harder than Ben Nevis, the incline was much steeper with a lot more rocks to overcome although we did it in four and half hours, taking in some stunning views. From here we drove to Harlech in Wales.

“On the third day our legs were very sore, but not sore enough for Georgie to rejoin the team. We took on the Lamberis path which took us seven hours.

“This was the best mountain. We walked up and through the clouds to be greeted with a gorgeous sun and surrounded by a pillow of clouds. It was the most beautiful way to end such a lovely challenge.

"We battled through, tears, aches and pains. But we did it. We raised over £5,000.

“We did over 80,000 steps hiking the mountains. Over 22 hours of walking, over 18 hours of travel between the mountains. All in three days.

“And when we climbed these mountains I knew Esmé would reach out and pull us up when our legs were hurting and the tears were flowing. She helped guide us to the top.”

Click here if you would like to support the charity and donate to Daniel and Georgina’s appeal.