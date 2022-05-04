Potton residents invited to talk about aircraft noise from Luton airport

The public meeting is by appointment only

The event provides residents and their representatives with an opportunity to discuss airspace and aircraft noise with the airport’s Flight Operations team and experts from NATS, the UK’s principal air traffic services provider.

The event will take place from 4pm to 7pm and attendance is by appointment only, which can be booked online.

It follows changes to simplify the airport’s arrival routes and separate them from Stansted’s, which were introduced in February 2022. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved the airspace change in November 2021 following an extensive public consultation that ran from October 2020 to February 2021,