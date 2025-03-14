Potton's York House Foods wins Best Steak and Kidney Pie at national awards

Potton pie expert, York House Foods, has triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards.

The business scooped the title of Best Steak and Kidney Pie thanks to their shin of beef and ox kidney serving – with the tasty treat beating 18 "mouth watering" entries in the category.

A record 169 judges were on the panel, with extensive industry experience between them.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “It was an exciting day as we had the chance to sample some truly outstanding entries.

The judges get to work at the British Pie Awards. Image: Martin Elliott.

"York House Foods has emerged victorious in the highly competitive Steak and Kidney category with their shin of beef and ox kidney pie.

"These awards highlight the talent and innovation of pie makers across the UK, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on this well-deserved win."

Now in its 17th year, the pie-oneering awards honour “the most delectable pies across the nation” – ranging from classic British staples to bold, inventive, and even eccentric creations.

The competition features 26 distinct categories, encompassing traditional favourites alongside vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Matthew added: “This year's awards have been a fantastic tribute to the nation's deep affection for pies, with an incredible atmosphere and an unprecedented level of creativity on display."

York House Foods is a privately owned business, established in 1970. It has “a proven track record of quality and outstanding service” to food manufacturers, food service businesses, and retailers.

This year, the judging panel included representatives from Selfridges, M&S, and Fortnum and Mason, alongside food writers, a Great British Bake Off winner, chefs and pie experts.