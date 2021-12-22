Primary school children sing festive favourites for care teams at St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger

Hard-working care teams at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Bedfordshire received a morale-boosting lift when children from Sheerhatch Primary School came along for a surprise visit.

The school children lifted their voices in song as they gathered outside in the hospice courtyard to perform festive favourites including ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’.

Hospice nurses on the inpatient unit gathered at open windows, while team members from the palliative care hub and other hospice services joined with hospice volunteers outside to enjoy the tender performance, warming everyone’s hearts.

School children sing to hospice volunteers and staff

Community Fundraising Manager, Hayley Webb, helped organise the surprise with the support of local business supporter, DUAL Oliva.

Hayley said: “It was such a special moment listening to our Sue Ryder nurses softly singing from the hospice windows, watching the children singing outside.”

“It has been such a difficult year for our hospice teams who have gone above and beyond to make sure local people can continue to access the end-of-life care they need and deserve. We wanted to organise something to say thank you for everything they have done.

"Huge thanks to all the children and teachers from Sheerhatch Primary School who came along and performed so beautifully for us and to our friends and supporters DUAL Oliva, who helped make this all happen.”

L-R: Bindiya Tapu, Gary (Coffee Man), Cliff Browne, Lee, Linda Birchener, Hayley Webb

She said: “Some of our school children visited Sue Ryder St John’s, Moggerhanger this week to sing some festive songs for the volunteers and staff. The children and their audience really enjoyed the occasion.”

Alongside the choir performance hospice staff, volunteers and visitors were treated to a free drink and delicious treat outside from a mobile coffee cart, arranged by big-hearted staff at DUAL Oliva, who wanted to do something to thank hospice staff for all they do.

Cliff Browne, Managing Director at DUAL Oliva said, “Dual Oliva is very pleased that we could play a small part in making the lovely people at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice day a little brighter with coffee, cakes and carols.

Sue Ryder St John's Hospice Sue Ryder Nurses in IPU watch choir from open windows

"Thanks to Sue Ryder for allowing us to do this plus of course Gary at The Coffee Cart, the wonderful staff at Gunns Bakery and last but definitely not least the children who sang from Sheerhatch Primary School.”

Hospice staff were left feeling hugely humbled by the carolling, coffee and cake.

Dr Nick Green, Specialty Doctor at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice said, “The surprise visit from the coffee cart and choir really made everybody's day. It put a huge smile on all our faces. Thank you so much to everyone who made this happen. We really appreciate all your efforts helping to look after everyone's well-being and morale."

While Sue Ryder Nurse Jo added: "Thank you so much to everyone for the surprise. It was a real treat!"