A protest by residents led to a notorious road through Shefford being closed for more than one hour.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old Bridge Way, a main route through the town, has been riddled with potholes for several years, and in a bid to force action and responsibility to be taken for the maintenance of the road, 75 people took part in the demonstration.

Adults chatted and held signs to make their feelings known, while children played mini golf in the potholes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Bridge Way has endured a chequered recent history, with the land on which it sits being in the ownership of Daniel Bros (Shefford) Limited until May 2023.

Around 75 residents gathered on Old Bridge Way in Shefford to call for action over the deteriorating state of the road

This land was transferred from Daniel Bros (Shefford) Limited to Freshfield Planning Limited, which shares directors with Daniels Bros (Shefford) Limited, and was subsequently dissolved as a company in December 2024.

This meant the road was returned to the stewardship of the Crown Estate.

Hitchin MP Alistair Strathern, who joined the protest said: “Shefford came together this morning to call time on the status quo, and demand action from Central Bedfordshire Council to fix this shocking road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am so pleased and proud of how, across age, politics and background, our community united this morning.

“For years, the road has been in a dire state with the council failing to take ownership or force the previous owner to adequately maintain it.

“After the previous owners finally shirked their responsibilities and left the road to the crown estate, it’s fallen into an accountability black hole.

“If the council don’t act, this crucial through road will fall into an ever-declining condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Beds Council has previously stated ‘the road is not an adopted public highway so does not fall under our management or jurisdiction’, which it says is still the case. It declined to comment further.

But Independent cabinet member for finance and highways John Baker says it should be down to the former developer and not the council to pay to bring the road up to standard.

In a lengthy social media post he wrote: “Alistair Strathern MP for Hitchin, is arguing that Central Bedfordshire taxpayers should pick up the cost of private road adoption, allowing developers to get off scot-free from paying their fair share.”

And he claimed the transfer of land has left taxpayers footing the bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not reasonable for the taxpayers of Central Bedfordshire to fund private road adoption for one company, whilst responsible companies use their own money to carry out this task.”

He told the Chronicle: “The public record shows that a considerable amount of land (including all of Old Bridge Way and St Francis Way) was transferred from Daniels Bros (Shefford) Limited to a shell company, Freshfield Planning Limited, in a short space of time.

“The public record also shows that Freshfield was swiftly liquidated, sending the roads into oblivion, remaining unadopted by the council.

“Yet the Daniel Bros (Shefford) Limited is still trading.

“The MP {Strathern}, who didn’t do his homework before protesting, is supporting the developer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wants taxpayers across Central Bedfordshire to pick up the tab, instead of doing his job and taking this matter up with the relevant Government department.”

Daniel Bros (Shefford) Limited has been approached for a comment, but had not responded by time of publication.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.