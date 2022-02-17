Protest walks across Bedfordshire demand rethink to government housing policy

Protest walks took place across the county on Sunday (February 13) as people demanded the government rethinks its housing policy.

The peaceful protest walks were part of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE)'s National Day of Protest in support of an online Change.org petition, which is calling for an end private house building targets, a ban on large scale housing development on greenfield sites, and for new homes to be built to "the highest environmental standards."

Local action groups marched across Flitwick, Wrest Park, Bedford, Clapham, Renhold, Ravensden, Great Barford and Wilden, and despite the grey skies, residents came out in force.

Protesting in Greenwoods.

Lois Wright, director of CPRE Bedfordshire, told the Chronicle: "It all went very well considering that the weather wasn't very nice. All together about 250 people took part.

"There were nine walks in North Bedfordshire - I think what they did was walk part of the route designated for the East West Rail [link] - and there were walks in Houghton Regis and Flitwick.

"There was a real mixture of people of all different ages and a lot of people there were concerned about green fields being lost to housing."

Ms Wright informed the Chronicle that the petition is being presented this week, and that the CPRE and other organisations are eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Protest walk

She added: "With lockdown the last 18 months a lot of people have been going out into the countryside and really appreciating the benefits it brings.

"Then to discover there's a planning application for housing is devastating. They want to let everyone know how they are feeling."

One organisation that took part was Shillington WI, whose members were very keen to voice their concerns.

Residents from this area were particularly concerned because a planning application to build 4,000 homes was submitted for the fields between Barton-Le-Clay and Silsoe.

Protest walk

It was refused by Central Bedfordshire Council but residents, including Councillor Alison Graham (Independent) of Silsoe and Shillington ward, believe it will return.

Annie Palmer, Shillington WI Climate Ambassador, said: "Shillington WI are involved with [raising awareness about] the climate and ecological crisis, so we thought: 'Let's go for it!'

"It's just worrying - everywhere you look there are houses going up and I'm thinking, where are we going to grow our food?

"We're told that the UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world, so why are we still going ahead and building everywhere?

Protest walk

"During the pandemic, the Prime Minister said: 'We must listen to the science' - so why aren't we listening when it comes to the environment?"

On Sunday, Shillington WI braved the chilly weather to join the march from Wrest Park and were in a gathering of about 50 residents.

Meanwhile, WI groups across the country have climate ambassadors, and Annie helps to promote eco-friendly tips and enjoys sharing her thoughts with like-minded people so "you don't feel alone".

She told the Chronicle: "My Gran was born in 1889, and she used to say, 'You have to look after the countryside, because it looks after you. If you destroy it, you will destroy yourself.'"

Annie would like to thank everyone who joined her for the walk, as well as the CPRE for promoting it.