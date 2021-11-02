A £1,000 donation has helped buy some brand new all-weather toys for a pre-school's play area.

Stondon Stompers Pre-school was given the cash by housebuilder Barratt Homes - which is building the nearby Lavender Grange development.

Thanks to the donation, the pre-school was able to buy toys including a collection of small world animals and people, new sand play toys including buckets and spades, as well as a

Children at Stondon Stompers have been enjoying playing with their brand new toys

variety of water play toys.

The toys have been chosen to help the children build their social skills in a fun and supportive environment.

The donation was made as part of Barratt North Thames’ Community Fund project, which sees the housebuilder donate £1,000 to a local charity each month in an area close to its

new homes’ developments.

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt North Thames, said: “These toys are important for teaching children the many lessons of sharing, communication and developing problem-solving skills.

"We are glad to hear the children are enjoying playing with them and hope that current and future pupils will also see a benefit from our small contribution to the pre-school’s outdoor space.”

Angela Bastable, Pre-School Manager, at Stondon Stompers, said: “The children love the new equipment and have spent plenty of hours already with the variety of resources we were able to provide for the children recently.

"This past year has highlighted the importance of outdoor space for the children’s physical and mental health, so we are pleased to have been able to use the donation towards supporting this space.

“We also look forward to improving the outdoor play area further with some of the funding received being added to the extra upcoming fundraising proceeds in the autumn term.