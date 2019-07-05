Public meeting in Biggleswade over giving a BIGG Welcome to Syrian refugees

Four Biggleswade residents are aiming to welcome a refugee family to the town and are hosting a public meeting to encourage the community to join them.

Working through the government’s Community Sponsorship scheme, BIGG Welcome is working to create a supportive and welcoming network for a family who have fled Syria and resettle them in Biggleswade.

BIGG Welcome

BIGG Welcome, formed in January and comprising a core team of four, is looking to bring the community together and is holding a Community Information Evening on Tuesday, July 9 at 7.30pm at the Weatherley Centre, Biggleswade for others to hear all about this exciting project.

“Groups like BIGG Welcome are springing up all over the country as communities come together and respond to the crisis that has not gone away, the refugee crisis,” says BIGG Welcome’s Gary Sutcliffe.

“Please come and hear about our exciting plans, challenges and how you can get involved in this amazing opportunity to help an ordinary family who have had to flee their home.”

More details are on BIGG Welcome’s website www.biggwelcome.co.uk and their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BIGGWelcome.