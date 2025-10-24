Public meeting to discuss re-opening March Hare as community pub in Dunton

A public meeting is to be held to gauge potential interest in running the March Hare pub in Dunton.

The owners of the March Hare in Dunton are looking for new tenants to preserve the historic pub for the future.

The March Hare closed on December 3 last year following the retirement of Janice and John Pritchett, but the couple still own the pub and are keen to see it continue serving the village.

Ideally they would like the pub to be run or owned by a community group from within Dunton.

The meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, October 28 in the Pavilion, Horseshoe Lane, Dunton, at 7pm. All welcome.

To help, Adam Zerny Leader of Central Beds Council, highlighted the pub's availability with the potential for it to be taken on as community management project.

His Facebook post has so far attracted 70,000 views, suggesting there is potential interest in the idea of running a popular village pub.

Mr Zerny said: “If you read the post and were interested, now is the time to get involved. But the clock really is ticking with a deadline of early next month, for there to be interest formally expressed.

“Next Tuesday, Tuesday, October 28, a public meeting will be held in the Pavilion, Horseshoe Lane, Dunton, at 7pm. All are welcome, there is parking, and, aptly - a bar.

“In the meantime, there is already a community website up and running or you can email [email protected] to go on a mailing list for information.”

The market rent for the pub is £13,000 per year for the pub/cellar alone or £21,190.00 per year for the whole building, including the first floor flat.

However, if a Dunton village community group puts forward a good business plan, then the owners would consider offering it at a reduced rent, with the first three months rent free. If no tenant is found either from the village or outside then a sale is likely.

Mr Zerny added: “The pub is registered as an Asset of Community Value and because the pub is also up for sale there is currently an interim six-week moratorium ongoing; this runs until November 6. During these six weeks the nominating organisation must state in writing whether they want to be treated as a potential bidder for the property.

“If a community organisation informs Central Bedfordshire Council in writing that they wish to submit a bid within the six-week period, then a moratorium period of six months starting from the date John and Janice informed Central Bedfordshire Council of their intention to sell the property is triggered. The price tag is £300,000.”

