Rail campaigners vow to carry on for more disabled access at stations

Bedfordshire Rail Access Network campaigners have been celebrating after hearing the announcement that Biggleswade station will finally receive ‘Access for All’ funding from the Department for Transport.

It means the station, which now has over one million passengers a year, will become fully accessible when works are complete.

But they have also warned there is still work to do, with other stations in Chronicle country still inaccessible to disabled people.

Julian Vaughan, chairman of the campaign group, said: “This is great news for Biggleswade and will improve the lives of disabled and elderly people and those with young children who will finally be able to use the station.

“Our campaign for step-free access has been mentioned in the House of Commons and the European Parliament as well as an 11,000 strong petition which was presented to the Department for Transport.”

Julian added: “Disabled people want to be able to travel independently and this will improve the quality of life for many residents in and around Biggleswade. We will continue to press for the involvement of disabled people in the planning of the improvements and an early completion of the works.

“Our campaign will continue to seek further improvements to stations such as Arlesey and Sandy which remain largely inaccessible for disabled people.”

It was announced last week that the station would receive a share of £300m funding.

This follows an extensive campaign which culminated in a bid in 2018, supported by Alistair Burt MP, local people and a petition submitted by the campaign group.