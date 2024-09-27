A flood warning road sign on a partially submerged road (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

More red flood warnings are being issued as rivers continue to rise with the unprecedented rainfall experienced over the past 24 hours.

Red warnings are in place as the high level of the River Ivel is affecting several areas in the county, including Sandy, Langford and Blunham. It could also affect Shefford and Clifford, where the rivers Flit and Hit are causing additional problems.

Residents of Wyboston, Eaton Socon, Eynesbury, Eaton Ford, and St Neots should be aware of the risk from flood waters from the Great Ouse.

Amber warnings are also in place for the River Great Ouse and River Ouzel.

Contact your local council to report flooding from rivers, brooks or streams but call the Environment Agency to report unusual changes in river flow, collapsed or badly damaged river banks and main rivers blocked by a vehicle or fallen tree. Their 24-hour incident hotline is 0800 80 70 60.

You can also find out if your community assistance centre is open at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk.

The Government has warned there could be a risk for several days and is advising people to take care on riverside roads and footpaths to avoid putting themselves in unnecessary danger, as well as checking roads and motorways before travelling.

They advise signing up for flood warnings if your home or business is at risk of flooding from rivers, the sea or groundwater.

This does not apply to surface water of flash flooding.

You’ll need to provide your address, your email address and 24 hour contact details whether by phone, text or email.

If you’re in imminent danger of being flooded, you should turn off your gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so - do not touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water.

You should move your family, vehicles, pets and important items to safety – for example upstairs or to higher ground – and follow advice from your local council or the emergency services because you may be asked to evacuate.

You can also contact https://nationalfloodforum.org.uk/about-flooding/during/during-a-flood/ for practical advice or ring the Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

If you have been flooded, be aware flood water may contain sewage and hide rubbish, wreckage, uneven roads and pavements or broken drain and manhole covers.