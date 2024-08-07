Reindeer expected to join Christmas celebrations in Biggleswade town centre

Reindeer are set to add an extra sparkle to the Christmas festivities in Biggleswade this year and possibly beyond, a meeting heard.

Rudolph and one of his companions are expected to be part of the town council’s festive season offer in Market Square this December.

If the reindeer capture the public’s imagination, this could become an annual attraction, the town council’s town centre management committee was told.

It would be a first for the town, boosting the festive atmosphere and local commerce, while “fostering community spirit from the Christmas light switch-on,” according to a report to the committee.

File photo of reindeer at London Zoo (Photo by Claire Greenway/Getty Images)

“Officers have been working to increase the footfall to the Market Square and put Biggleswade on the map with different and exciting events,” said the report.

“A local business which is professional breeders of some of the finest reindeer in the country has been contacted by officers.

“Two reindeer would be brought to the Market Square for four hours, supervised by two seasonally dressed handlers. A secure pen would be set up for the reindeer.

“There would also be a sleigh for children, so families can take photos, and seasonal food stalls in Market Square on the same day.

“Hosting reindeer in Biggleswade offers a multitude of benefits for the town, from economic boosts to cultural enrichment and community engagement.”

BTC’s administration and human resources manager Helen Calvert said: “This is a suggested extra event to our Christmas.

“The idea is that it would be held mid-December on a Sunday, so it wouldn’t clash with the market. It could attract people to the town on a day they might not usually visit.

“It would be a family-orientated event with two reindeer in a secure pen in Market Square, and two handlers. There would also be a small sleigh children can sit on.

“This event with the same company has been held in Letchworth for several years and proved to be successful. It would be great to see that in Biggleswade as well. If it’s popular here, this could become part of our annual Christmas offer.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan wondered whether Santa would be present, saying: “If he’s there, pictures of children with Father Christmas and the reindeer should be nice. It might offer a way to recoup some of the cost.”

Ms Calvert replied: “If councillors are supportive, we could easily arrange that.” The committee agreed council officers can begin planning the event with the company.

Eight performers (including schools, choir and voluntary groups) and 39 traders have returned an expression of interest so far for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on, which is on Friday, November 29, explained a separate report to the committee.

“Officers have sourced quotes for the stage, sound and lighting, and have initially booked the headline act, White Lines, while securing a best quote for a 30-feet plus Christmas tree.

“Laser lights and projectors are being investigated, as well as performers offering stilt walking and LED illuminated costume displays, such as angels.”