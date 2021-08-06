A poorly cat who was saved from death row by a Bedfordshire vet is desperately looking for his forever home.

Charlie was rescued from a charity by vet Jo Ditzel when he was diagnosed with FIV – the feline version of HIV – and due to be put to sleep.

Despite his illness, the four-year-old cat lives life to the full and loves nothing more than spending his days playing with his toys and sleeping.

Charlie

But Jo, who lives in Arlesey, is due to go travelling and is now looking for the perfect home for her feline friend.

Because of his condition, Charlie is unable to leave the house or mix with other cats.

Jo has promised to maintain contact with Charlie’s future owners due to his ongoing health issues and contribute to the cost of any treatments which may be needed.

She said: “I have met a lot of cats in my job, but none are like Charlie.

"He is so affectionate and easy going. He loves hugs and throws himself at you for cuddles, he is just the best cat you could ask for and loves nothing more than snuggling up on your lap.

“Due to his health condition he needs a very specific home so we are looking for the perfect person to adopt him, or even foster him for a year until we return from our travels.

“We are open to meet and greets, but once you meet Charlie you are guaranteed to fall in love.”