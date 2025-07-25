Residents reassured over reports of raw sewage pumped into river at Biggleswade

Reports of raw sewage spills into the River Ivel at Biggleswade during the recent heatwave were false due to faulty monitoring equipment.

Anglian Water had stated it had released raw sewage into the River Ivel for 372 minutes between July 3 and July 12.

But North East Beds MP Richard Fuller has been assured the reports were due to incorrect data produced by Biggleswade’s EDM (event duration monitoring) which had sent out a stream of false positives.

Reports of sewage spills coincided with a visit by Mr Fuller to Biggleswade’s sewage works, which is at capacity and needs upgrading, last Friday.(18/7)

He said: “I arranged for residents and councillors from Biggleswade and Northill to visit the Anglian Water Treatment Centre in Biggleswade.

“Reports of sewage overflows into the river during July were passed on to Anglian Water. This issue was also raised on the Friday visit.

"Anglian Water said there were repeated activations of the monitor this month at Biggleswade WRC which have been investigated and escalated for the attendance of an electrician to fix the monitor. Having followed this up with a technician it can confirm that there has been no evidence of any actual spills.

“I am grateful to the efforts of third parties to continue their independent monitoring of water quality but, to be fair to Anglian Water, they do seem committed to local efforts to ensure that they do not contribute to pollution in our waterways.

"There remain some particularly difficult issues at Wyboston and Tempsford where I am continuing to seek long term resolution of issues that occur at times of high rainfall.”

Mike Wells, of Ickwell, explained: “EDM is real-time online reporting of sewage spills - in principle, a good idea: the public should know. In practice, the data can be flaky. The MP’s party learned that those July heatwave spills never happened; Biggleswade’s EDM monitor had been sending out a stream of false positives, and was still doing so this Monday. Cause unknown, but an engineer remarked that bogus alarms at another sewage works had been caused by a slug short-circuiting the monitor."

In March Anglian Water agreed with the Environment Agency that in 2024 it spilled sewage at Biggleswade at (3 locations) 20 times for a total of 77 hours. At Sandy (3 locations) it did far worse: 322 hours, 54 times; and at Northill Pumping Station (NPS), worse still - sewage was released into Watercourse 89 for 701 hours, on 52 days.

Mr Fuller added: "I have made improving the quality of our waterways and our resilience to flooding a major focus of my efforts.

"Last year I set up the North Bedfordshire Water Management Alliance to bring together the local authority, environment agency, Anglian Water, local environmental groups and others to develop a coherent plan. This is now being led by Paul Leinster who has a wealth of experience in water issues.”

However concerns have been raised over the future of development in the Biggleswade area – after Anglian Water revealed its Biggleswade wastewater treatment plant can’t cope with more housing.

The company objected to plans for up to 25 homes on land east of Harvey Close, Upper Caldecote. It also objected to a development in Northill in December – but withdrew its objection after deciding it was unlikely it would create any additional foul flows.

In its objection, it reveals that Biggleswade Water Recycling Centre (WRC) is at capacity and says the site is “unsustainable due to the associated environmental risk and increased discharged rates, which could lead to a deterioration in water quality and unacceptable risk of breaching environmental legislation at Biggleswade WRC.

It added that no funding has been allocated for the WRC – which primarily serves Biggleswade, Northill and Upper Caldecote, among some neighbouring villages to the north of the county – until at least 2030.

Mike added: “Biggleswade’s sewage works will need upgrading, like all the rest. But soakaways, wherever they can be dug, will be at least a partial remedy.”

Anglian Water and local authorities including Central Beds Council have been approached for comment.