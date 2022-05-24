'Right Royal weekend' of entertainment in Fairfield to celebrate Queen's Jubilee

On Thursday, June 2, the festivities will begin with a torchlight procession around the village, with families and friends invited to dress up as kings and queens, princes and princesses.

The walk will end at Urban Park where a beacon of congratulations will be lit for the Queen.

A parish council spokesman added: "We will also be holding a Film Day on Friday, June 3, when we will be taking over the Cricket Field with 'Film on the Park' - a large screen and three films from Sundown Cinemas will be the highlight of the day."

Jubilee celebrations will take place in Fairfield.

Film times will be as follows: 2pm Moana (PG); 4.30pm Back to the Future (PG 10); 7pm Mamma Mia (PG 13).

There will also be food trucks, a licensed bar, and a cocktail wagon.

Residents can bring their own chair or blanket.

The spokesman added: "On Sunday 4th June, why not take on one of the many grassed areas on Fairfield and take part in the Queen's Big lunch – a glorified street party.

"Please take some photos so that we can put them on our website and pass others onto Fairfield Matters for them to show that Fairfield is great at making the weekend a real royal occasion."