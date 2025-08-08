Road closed in Sandy following collision between a pedestrian and car

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Bedford Road, Sandy, this morning (August 8)

Bedford Road in Sandy is currently closed following a serious collision between a pedestrian and a car earlier this morning. (August 8)

Police say the road is likely to remain closed for some time while officers deal with the incident. Motorists are asked to take an alternative route.

Police are also appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson said: “ If anyone saw what happened or has any dashcam/doorbell footage, please get in touch via our website or on 101 quoting Op Warwick.”