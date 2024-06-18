Road closures: Drivers in the Biggleswade area warned of possible delays on the A1

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists travelling on the Al are advised to avoid road closures which could cause delays of up to 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures already in place which are expected to continue this week with hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

> A1, until 11.59pm June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, junction with York House, Seddington - some carriageway incursion for emergency mains repair on behalf of UKPN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

> A1, until 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Motorists are being advised to avoid road closures on the A1

> A1, until 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.

Further road closures listed to begin over the next two weeks include the following:

> A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy roundabout to New Road - lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of UKPN.

> A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

> A1, from 9pm July 1 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.