Road closures: Drivers in the Biggleswade area warned of possible delays on the A1
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows three closures already in place which are expected to continue this week with hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
> A1, until 11.59pm June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, junction with York House, Seddington - some carriageway incursion for emergency mains repair on behalf of UKPN.
> A1, until 5am July 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Sandy Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
> A1, until 6am April 1 2027, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 / A421 both directions, Biggleswade to St Neots - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes, permanent layby closures and diversion routes for construction - bypass/new on behalf of National Highways.
Further road closures listed to begin over the next two weeks include the following:
> A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Brampton Hut to junction 10 - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.
> A1, from 9pm June 17 to 5am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Sandy roundabout to New Road - lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of UKPN.
> A1, from 9pm June 20 to 5am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, A1 Baldock to A1 Alconbury - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.
> A1, from 9pm July 1 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Alconbury to Baldock - mobile lane closures for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.