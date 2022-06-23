Road closures for Biggleswade area as Anglian Water carries out £2.6m pipe upgrade

Phases 1 and 2. Images: Anglian Water.

The water company is set to replace 5.2km of pipes between Dunton and Potton from June to November to ensure they continue to provide a "reliable and resilient" supply customers in the area.

The infrastructure needs "maintenance and investment" and is part of a larger investment across the region.

Company representative, Regan Harris, explained: “When a water pipe gets old there is an increased risk of bursts and leaks causing loss of supply and wasted water."

Phase 3. Image: Anglian Water.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Adam Zerny, said: “We’ve been pushing for this work to be carried out for three years now so it is a relief to see action at last. Anglian need to ensure there is as little disruption to local businesses, and residents, as possible.”

A spokesman from Sutton View Nursery, of Sutton Road, Potton, said: "We have been regularly affected along this road and obviously it needs replacing. We've been affected over the last five years; there's been burst pipes and they've had to repair them. But they are getting of an age, and all things need replacing eventually.

"They are obviously looking to put it right. I'd rather be with water than without."

"There will be people that won't be happy [about the road closures] but sometimes but you need to take a step back and be thankful."

Emily Easton, childminder at Waterworks Childminding, of Cambridge Road, Dunton, added: "Thank you [to Anglian Water] for having such lovely staff. The people that are doing the work have been nothing but helpful and if I flag them down and say I need to get out, they will be my eyes."

The planned schedule is:

June 27 to July 6: Cambridge Road - Two-way traffic lights.

August 1 to August 26: Sutton Road (Biggleswade Road junction to High Street/Sutton Hill junction) - Road closure.

September 12 to October 7: Sutton Road (High Street/Sutton Hill junction to Bury Hill junction) - Road closure.

October 10 to October 14: Bury Hill crossroads - Four-way traffic lights.

October 17 to November 4: Sutton Road (Bury Hill to Hatley Road) - Road closure.