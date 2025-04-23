Runner's Marathon challenge in memory of Biggleswade Grandma and Great-Nan
Callum Elliott, 19, will be completing the 26.2mile challenge on Sunday (April 27), and hopes to raise £750 for the Stroke Association.
Both Callum's grandmother and great-grandmother suffered from a stroke – and Callum explained how it can change someone's life "in an instant".
He said: "In 2024, our family experienced this firsthand when my beloved Grandma had a stroke. Watching her fight through the challenges and obstacles that have come since has been heartbreaking.
"We sadly lost Grandma in January this year, which devastated us all.
"Only four weeks later, my great-nan also suffered a stroke and sadly died in February.
"It made me realise how crucial organisations like the Stroke Association are, and how they provide vital support and resources for families during these incredibly tough times."
Callum's beloved grandma, Sally Albone, had lived and worked locally in Biggleswade for the last 60 years.
After suffering a stroke last year, she died at St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger, following a diagnosis of ovarian cancer.
Callum added: "Every step I take during the marathon will be in memory of my Grandma and Great-Nan and everyone else impacted by a stroke.
"Together, we can help prevent strokes and improve life after one."
Strokes affect 100,000 people each year – 281 people a day, and one person every five minutes.
The Stroke Association funds research into prevention, treatment and better methods of rehabilitation, campaigns to increase knowledge about strokes and improve services, and supports stroke survivors and their families.
Click here to donate to Callum's fundraising page.
