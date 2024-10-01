Sandy and Biggleswade children enjoy trip to the seaside thanks to council's holiday programme

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Oct 2024, 16:12 BST
A trip to the beach was one of the highlights of a visit to Great Yarmouth for youngsters taking part in Central Bedfordshire Council's Holiday Activities and Food ProgrammeA trip to the beach was one of the highlights of a visit to Great Yarmouth for youngsters taking part in Central Bedfordshire Council's Holiday Activities and Food Programme
Children enjoyed a trip to the seaside through a Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme organised by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The programme funded a day trip to Great Yarmouth, which was organised by staff from Sandy and Biggleswade Children’s Centre.

As well as visiting the beach, the group also went to an arcade and an aquarium.

The HAF programme is for children that are eligible for benefit-related free school meals, and offers art and craft activities, multi-activity clubs, and outdoor focused sessions throughout the summer holidays.

It also features specific activities for children with special educational needs.

Executive member for children’s services at Central Bedfordshire Council Steve Owen said: “Our HAF programme has been a huge help for families during the summer holidays, offering children fun, engaging activities that keep them active and learning while school is out.

“It’s always a highlight to hear about the activities, and I hope the day trip to Great Yarmouth provided families with the opportunity to create lasting memories.”

