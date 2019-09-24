Sandy mum and daughter's hair chop and tea party for the Little Princess Trust

A mum and daughter from Sandy will be cutting their hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust on Saturday, October 5.
Roxanne Smith, 41, and her 10-year-old daughter Keris, are organising a charity hair chop and tea party at the Sandy Jenkins pavilion, to raise money for the charity.
The pair will be donating their hair and are also hoping to raise £550.
Roxanne said: "The date is the anniversary of my mum passing away so we wanted to turn what will be a sad day for us, into a day to do something special.
"I have been growing my hair for eight years and the hairdresser said we should be able to donate about 10-12 inches and Keris will be donating about eight inches, but it could be more as she is going a shorter than I am.
"We are hoping to raise £550 because this is what it costs to make a wig from start to delivery.
"A hairdresser, Bex Wilder, will be cutting our hair, she is donating her time to do the hair cuts.
"The Little Princess Trust is a great cause and helps so many people who lose their hair through cancer or other illnesses.
"We have got about £310 which is amazing as we haven't had it cut off yet, I joked with my daughter that we have to go through with it now."
The Little Princess Trust supplies the best real-hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.
To make a donation to Keris and Roxanne's hair chop and tea party visit: www.facebook.com/donate/1241157706065902/1258132407701765/.