Sandy mum and daughter's hair chop and tea party for the Little Princess Trust

A mum and daughter from Sandy will be cutting their hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust on Saturday, October 5.

Roxanne Smith, 41, and her 10-year-old daughter Keris, are organising a charity hair chop and tea party at the Sandy Jenkins pavilion, to raise money for the charity.

Roxanne and her daughter, Keris, are cutting off their hair to donate it to the Little Princess Trust

The pair will be donating their hair and are also hoping to raise £550.

Roxanne said: "The date is the anniversary of my mum passing away so we wanted to turn what will be a sad day for us, into a day to do something special.

"I have been growing my hair for eight years and the hairdresser said we should be able to donate about 10-12 inches and Keris will be donating about eight inches, but it could be more as she is going a shorter than I am.

"We are hoping to raise £550 because this is what it costs to make a wig from start to delivery.

"A hairdresser, Bex Wilder, will be cutting our hair, she is donating her time to do the hair cuts.

"The Little Princess Trust is a great cause and helps so many people who lose their hair through cancer or other illnesses.

"We have got about £310 which is amazing as we haven't had it cut off yet, I joked with my daughter that we have to go through with it now."

The Little Princess Trust supplies the best real-hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

To make a donation to Keris and Roxanne's hair chop and tea party visit: www.facebook.com/donate/1241157706065902/1258132407701765/.