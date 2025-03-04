Sandy Music Festival will take over town this May to raise funds for disability charity

Sandy will come alive with music this spring as the community unites to raise money for families living with disabilities.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local artists and bands will be taking to the stage on Saturday, May 10, as five pubs play host to the performers during an action-packed day for Bedfordshire charity, Embrace.

The fun filled programme will be Sandy Music Festival's second year running – and there will also be a host of fundraising events leading up to the big day, including a pub quiz at the Queen's Head tonight (March 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival founding member, Jay Cope, said: "Throughout the entire day there will be live music with different acts, all of which have donated their time because it's for charity.

Sandy Music Festival 2024. Images supplied by Sandy Music Festival.

"There will also be other activities such as face painting going on and the venues will have food vans coming in.

"It's great for local businesses as it gets everybody out in Sandy, and people from outside of the town can come and enjoy it, too."

The five venues hosting the live acts are Sandy Conservative Club, The Roundabout Club, The Queen's Head, The Bell, and The Four Horsemen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a range of acts and genres from soloists and bands to 80s, pop and rock, and ukelele players.

Jay said: "It was my husband, Mark, who came up with the idea. He used to run a charity in Enfield where we're originally from. We moved to Sandy four years ago and wanted to do something else.

"We were inspired by a similar event and thought why don't we make a big festival across the town whilst trying to help raise money."

During its debut year, Sandy Music Festival raised over £2,000 to support the Ivel Valley School with new equipment, and the founders, Mark, 39, Jay, 36, and their friend Adam Jones, 33, were all thrilled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team has grown bigger this year and hopes to raise as much money as possible.

Jay added: "Embrace help a lot of people with special needs and what's really lovely is that one of the bands playing at the festival is made up of people that Embrace has helped.

"The charity also provides 'gig buddies' who can take people to see live music."

Embrace offers clubs and activities for children and adults, family support, wellbeing sessions for parents and carers, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's chosen charity was a joint decision between the organisers and venues, while the Ivel Valley School was where Mark used to work.

There will now be several events leading up to the big day, including:

> A charity quiz night at the Queen's Head today (March 4) at 7.30pm. Entry costs £3 and you can have teams of up to six people. The prize is a split pot - with half going to the winners and half to the charity.

> A race night at the Queen's Head on April 5 – all horses have been sold, but there is an auction for the final race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> A poker night at Sandy Conservative Club – April 19 (time TBC).

> Rock n Roll Bingo at The Four Horsemen (dates TBC).

Sandy Music Festival will kick off at 12.30pm on May 10 and acts will be playing all day and evening.

Click here for more information.