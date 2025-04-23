Sandy runner's Marathon challenge in memory of Grandma and Great-Nan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young runner from Sandy is taking on the London Marathon in memory of his grandmother and great-grandmother.

Callum Elliott, 19, will be completing the 26.2mile challenge on Sunday (April 27), and hopes to raise £750 for the Stroke Association.

Both Callum's grandmother and great-grandmother suffered from a stroke – and Callum explained how it can change someone's life "in an instant".

He said: "In 2024, our family experienced this firsthand when my beloved Grandma had a stroke. Watching her fight through the challenges and obstacles that have come since has been heartbreaking.

Top row: Callum is in training for the London Marathon. Bottom row: family photos with his grandmother and great-grandmother. Images supplied by the Elliott family.

"We sadly lost Grandma in January this year, which devastated us all.

"Only four weeks later, my great-nan also suffered a stroke and sadly died in February aged 99.

"It made me realise how crucial organisations like the Stroke Association are, and how they provide vital support and resources for families during these incredibly tough times."

Callum's beloved grandma, Sally Albone, had lived and worked locally in Biggleswade for the last 60 years. She spent time working in London for Shell as an analyst for many years, before joining the team at Sainsbury’s, Biggleswade, more recently.

Callum with his London Marathon number. Image supplied by the Elliott family.

After suffering a stroke last year, Sally died aged 82 at St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger, following a diagnosis of ovarian cancer.

Callum said: “My Grandma was the most caring and supportive person. Before she became poorly she would enjoy coming to watch me play football.

"My sisters and I have so many happy memories of times spent with our Grandma. Our grandparents took us out on so many trips to events and shows.”

Callum’s great-grandmother, Teressa Elliott (on his father’s side) lived in Hemel Hempstead for most of her life, but later moved up to Sandy.

A family photo. Image supplied by the Elliott family.

Remembering Sally and Teressa, Callum said: “I know they would both be bursting with pride and would have been there to watch me [in London] if they could.”

Callum wanted to challenge himself with a full marathon – and as it is the 45th anniversary of the London Marathon, it “seemed a great year to do it”.

He added: “Training is going really well. My legs feel in a good place and I am looking forward to getting to the start line now.

"I can’t wait to soak in the atmosphere from the crowds, and in particular, to cross the finish line and get my medal.”

Callum hopes to complete the race in a good time and would like to say "a massive thank you” to everyone who has supported him or donated towards his sponsor page.

He concluded: "Every step I take during the marathon will be in memory of my Grandma and Great-Nan and everyone else impacted by a stroke.

"Together, we can help prevent strokes and improve life after one.

"There’s still time to donate if anyone else would like to do so.”

Strokes affect 100,000 people each year – 281 people a day, and one person every five minutes.

The Stroke Association funds research into prevention, treatment and better methods of rehabilitation, campaigns to increase knowledge about strokes and improve services, and supports stroke survivors and their families.

Click here to donate to Callum's fundraising page.

