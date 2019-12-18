Sandy schoolgirl donates hundreds of presents to The Need Project

A schoolgirl has donated Christmas presents to The Need Project at King's Baptist Church in Stotfold.

Nine-year-old Millie Culverhouse, from Sandy, decided to donate gifts to The Need Project this year after learning about the charity at her school, Laburnum Primary.

Millie with the presents and food hampers she donated

The Need Project is based at King's Baptist Church in Stotfold, it gives out food parcels to people who are referred to the project.

Millie made posters asking for the public to help her with her mission to give to others this Christmas.

Her mum, Aimee Culverhouse, said: "Every year we donate something to GOSH or Biggleswade hospital, this year she learned about The Need Project at school and she said they always get food donations, but do they get presents.

"So she decided to set up an appeal to donate presents, her mission was to try and get people to donate as many new gifts or food items for any age or gender to make someone else’s Christmas easier and happier for them.

"She made some posters and we put them in the town and made an appeal on Facebook, the response was amazing."

In nine days Millie managed to donate over 100 presents and three food hampers to The Need Project.

Aimee added: "She has got about 150 presents, there was a range of toys, DVDs, teddies, toiletries, gift sets and jigsaws,there was presents for all ages.

"We took them to King's Baptist Church in Stotfold at the weekend and I have received some more presents today.

"We are really proud of her, it's a really kind thing to do."

The Need Project was established as a part of the caring ministry of King's Baptist Church in Stotfold, but now works through a number of local churches in Central Bedfordshire.

Dawn Addams, secretary for The Need Project said: "It is amazing what she has brought in, so many different presents, for all ages.

"They were a really lovely family and we are really grateful for what they have brought.

"We have been making present packs so that will help and the food she donated has gone into the hampers.

"We will be making over 600 hampers so it all helps and we will be giving at least two or three presents to the children, this donation has really helped.

"It is fantastic, thank you Millie, we really appreciate it."