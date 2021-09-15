Sandy Skatepark Project wants to hear your views - take the survey now

You can have your say over the plans for a brand new skatepark in Sandy - and help shape its future.

Sandy Town Council and Maverick Skateparks are excited to begin the public engagement and consultation stage of the Sandy Skatepark Project.

In August, the council revealed that it had appointed Maverick Skateparks as its preferred contractor to partner with in the design, consultation and build of the new facility in Sunderland Road Recreation Ground.

Skatepark concept. Photo: Sandy Town Council/Maverick Skateparks.

The public is now being invited to help develop the initial design concept for the new skatepark and create a space that is "truly designed for the community of riders in Sandy."

A Sandy Town Council spokeswoman said: "It’s easy to get involved in this first step: Go to www.maverickskateparks.co.uk/sandy and enter the password: MAVERICK

"Take a look at the initial concept design, which includes images and descriptions of the different features.

"Answer the questions at the bottom of the page to tell us what you like about the concept design, anything you don’t, and share anything else you’d like to see included or changed.

"If you’d like to be involved in the skatepark design process moving forward, make sure to enter your email address before submitting your answers. If you don’t have an email address, message us on the Sandy Skatepark Project Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SandySkateparkProject."

After this initial online survey, the town council and Maverick Skateparks will be holding face to face engagement and information sessions.