Sandy teenager shaves off her hair to raise money for St John’s Hospice

An 18-year-old from Sandy has shaved off her hair to raise money for a hospice.

Maddison Bellamy shaved off her long locks at the weekend to raise funds to help Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice continue to care for people with life-limiting conditions.

She is hoping to raise £1,000 for the Moggerhanger-based hospice. Sue Ryder provides palliative, neurological and bereavement support.

Maddison said: “I am shaving off my hair to raise money for the hospice to thank them for helping loved ones in the last moments of their life and enable the hospice to continue their amazing work.

“When my best friend was 11 her mother sadly passed away at the age of 43 from a brain tumour on January 4, 2014.

“The same year my younger brother won his fight with a brain tumour at the age of six and then in May 2017 we lost my grandmother to ovarian cancer.”

On Saturday, Maddison had her hair shaved off at her home in Sandy.

She said: “My hair was just below my shoulders and now it is completely shaved off. I’m hoping to raise £1,000 in total which will really help the hospice.

“Sue Ryder supports people through the most difficult times of their lives.

“Whether that’s a terminal illness, the loss of a loved one or a neurological condition – they’re there when it matters.

“Their doctors, nurses and carers give people the compassion and expert care they need to help them live the best life they possibly can.”

She has already raised £680. To help her reach her target visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Maddison-Bellamy.