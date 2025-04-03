Schoolboy from Biggleswade joins Fearless 5’s 100km off-road charity cycling challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 12-year-old schoolboy from Biggleswade is taking part in a 100km off-road cycling challenge to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Hillier, a Year 8 pupil at Bedford School, took part in a fund-raising cycle challenge with a school friend last year.

And following the success of that venture Henry has decided he wants to take on another challenge to raise money for Diabetes UK – the school’s nominated charity this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having cycled a marathon, on roadbikes, last year, Henry decided the bar should be raised so he and four other Year 8 boys, Ben Long, Tristan Price, Isaac Dailey and Thomas Hendry, are taking on a 100km off-road ride in the hope of raising £1,500 for charity.

The Fearless 5. Picture: Vanessa Hillier

Henry’s dad Martin has planned a suitable route and will be riding with the boys, who, undaunted by the challenging terrain and distance, have started training for the ride starting and finishing at the school boathouse in Bedford and taking in Biggleswade as part of the route.

Henry’s mum Vanessa said: “The boys are training hard to prepare for their mammoth challenge, gradually building up the distance and challenge in terrain of their weekly Saturday ride, no mean feat after a morning at school at the end of their jam-packed week, and are taking it all in their stride. They are hugely positive, motivated and looking forward to the big day, buoyed by knowing they’re doing it to make a difference to such a worthwhile cause.

"We have been in touch with Diabetes UK to make them aware of the event and gain their support, to which end a fundraising page has been set up on ,Just Giving, aptly naming the boys ‘The Fearless Five’ and explaining what they are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge ride is planned for mid April with a JustGiving page set up to help raise funds.

A post on the page states: “Individually we’re just five Year 8 boys from Bedford Boys’ School, but together, we’re the unstoppable, fearless 5!

“It is estimated that in the UK, 5.6 million of us are now living with diabetes so support and research for better treatments are now more vital than ever.

“We are therefore setting out on an extremely challenging ride to raise much needed money for Diabetes UK by cycling 100km off- road, which we anticipate taking nine to 10 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you would like to support us please donate or sponsor as much or little as you feel able. By working together we can improve the lives of the many people affected by diabetes & fight for a world where it can be cured or prevented.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.