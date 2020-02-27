Schoolgirl approached by man in car in Clifton

Police are investigating after a schoolgirl was approached by a man on her way home from school in Clifton.

Officers were called at around 4.40pm on Monday, February 24, to a report that a man in a black car had approached a young girl in Stockbridge Road.

Police say the man then drove off in the direction of Church Road.

Henlow Church of England Academy posted a statement following the incident, which said: "We have been made aware of an incident at the end of school.

"Whilst walking home, a pupil was approached by a man in a black BMW on Stockbridge Road. He said that the pupil’s parents had asked him to collect her.

"When the pupil very sensibly asked for the password, he sped off. The man is described as white with brown choppy hair and stubble, blue/grey eyes and hoops in his ear lobes.

"Please encourage pupils to walk to and from school together and to be extra vigilant. This incident has been reported to the police."

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference 319 of 24 February.