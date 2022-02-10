Arlesey school's Mr Bodger steps in to keep children safe as council struggles to find new crossing patrol officer

A school staff member has stepped up to the challenge in bright yellow as he stands in as crossing patrol officer for Etonbury Academy.

On weekday mornings and evenings pupils will see Mr Ian Bodger guarding Stotfold Road as its 'lollypop man', ensuring that students make it across the street safely.

Mr Bodger has been standing in for the past six weeks, as Central Bedfordshire Council has been unable to find a new candidate.

Mr Bodger told the Chronicle: "Central Beds Council didn't have a replacement for our crossing patrol officer who had been with us for a few years.

"I'm part of the Senior Leadership Team and we're active within the community; I keep an eye on the kids coming in and out of school at the front gate.

"My conscience wouldn't allow me to watch our children crossing by themselves when I'm standing metres away.

"I thought, 'I might as well do the crossing!'"

Mr Bodger then discovered he needed to be insured and trained, and took lessons from the school's outgoing patrol officer.

"It's not just as simple as putting out your arms and stopping the cars," he added. "It's about the children's safety and it's about the flow of the traffic. The bigger vehicles, like buses and trucks, if you stop them, there's more fumes than if you let them through."

His shift lasts for one hour in the morning and 45 minutes after school, with Mr Bodger doing his duty come rain or shine.

The children are now used to seeing him in his additional role, and are very grateful for his help.

Mr Bodger said: "It's been very positive. The children always say thank you. Lots of them are going, 'Great respect, Mr Bodger, you doing this for us'."

The crossing patrol officer would like to thank everyone for their kind comments both in person and on social media, and hopes the article will raise awareness and help to find someone permanent for the role.

Encouraging people to apply, he concluded: "It's about giving back isn't it? If you've got a couple of hours to spare during the day then it's a good way of seeing the nice side of children - because in this day and age certainly the older generation think kids today aren't grateful.

"They would certainly understand how polite and grateful the pupils are.