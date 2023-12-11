Jenny offers tips on DIY after teaching herself how to improve her home

A self-taught DIY enthusiast in Meppershall is joining fellow social media influencers to back a UK campaign aimed at helping to instil confidence by sharing tricks of the trade.

Jenny Game, who has generated more than 133,000 followers after being inspired into DIY when she and her husband bought a 1930s house in Meppershall, said: “It’s our forever home and from the moment we moved in, I made it my DIY project. This resulted in my home journal because I wanted to share the progress and what I have learned and done along the way.”

Jenny is one of six DIY enthusiasts who are divulging their inspirational ideas as part of a #DIYSkillShare campaign to encourage the nation to share their top DIY tips and learn new hacks.

Jenny with the space she has created

Championing the mission is waste removal expert, HIPPO, which has created the #DIYSkillShare movement to help people hone in on their inner DIY hero. Among other influencers supporting the campaign are Hannah Otto, Forida Ali, Paula Denham, and Becky Powley.

Jenny’s idea involves transforming an unused space near her back door, creating a makeshift seating area from a different piece of furniture in her house with the bench suitable for indoors or outside. You can see her at work here.

Jenny, aka @jenshomejournal, said: “The feedback I received from my home journal was overwhelming – never did I expect to get 133,000 followers but it underlines the nation’s love of DIY and why HIPPO’s campaign is so important.”

HIPPO’s MD, Gareth Lloyd-Jones, said: “While many people would love to give DIY a go, confidence can hold them back. Recent research we carried out also showed that only 28% of Brits would speak to another person to learn new DIY skills. The #DIYSkillShare movement aims to encourage people to overcome their DIY hang-ups by sharing advice, tips, and success stories.”