"She spent her life helping others": Family in tribute to Bedford woman who died at Willington garden centre
Gill Wibberley, 59, from Bedford, was in the car park of Frosts Garden Centre when she was hit by a car just before 2.30pm on Sunday, June 9. She was taken to hospital but died as a result of her injuries.
Her family said: “We would like to pay tribute to Gill Frances Wibberley, a wonderful and much-loved wife, mother, nanny and sister.
“Gill spent her life helping others through her work as a paramedic and a driving instructor, and will be greatly missed by the whole community.
“The family has found great comfort and pride in the fact that she was able to fulfil her wishes to support three people and their families through organ donation.”
Officers are still appealing for any info or dashcam footage that may support the investigation. Call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 235 of 9 June.