Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The show will go on says a Shefford pub after fears its charity festival would be cancelled due to flood damage.

Staff at The Brewery Tap have breathed a sigh of relief after the community pulled together to save its annual Oktoberfest Charity Music Festival – set to take place this Saturday – after floodwater affected electrical equipment used for the event.

Following severe floods across the region, the River Flit burst its banks flooding homes and businesses, including the brewery car park, in Northbridge Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the water narrowly missed the pub’s interior, it did damage electricals in the car park where the festival, in aid of Luna Animal Rescue, is to be held.

The brewery car park was under water.

The car park, explained event organiser Jade Green, was ‘under water’ affecting the use of an outside bar and some of the electrics.

However, the water eventually drained and, thanks to the rallying community, just enough equipment was fixed to allow the festival to go ahead.

Jade said: “The community of The Brewery Tap really is something special, and something you don't see often anymore. Whilst the floods were happening, the people drinking in there went out to the houses being flooded and helped all night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did think the festival would have to be cancelled. Not only because we thought we'd have no electrics, but also with the car park being so flooded, we didn't know if it would drain and if we would be able to bring the stage and sound equipment in, or even people safely!

Woody is among many of the dogs rescued by Luna. The spaniel needed his leg amputated after he was found abandoned and severely injured.

“But positivity prevailed and we all cracked on because we know how much Luna Animal Rescue desperately needs the funds.”

Jade has been running the festival for the Bedfordshire-based charity, which helps rehome abandoned dogs and cats, since 2021 after turning her focus to helping grassroots charities.

She explained: “Seeing the amazing woman who runs Luna dedicating her life to saving animals and never taking a penny from it is nothing short of inspirational.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I've fostered hundreds of animals from Luna now and I don't plan on stopping anytime soon!”

The Oktoberfest festival takes place tomorrow (September 28), from 3pm to 10pm, and will feature a number of live bands, a German inspired barbecue and beers, and a raffle.

Entry is £5, with all funds directly going to Luna.