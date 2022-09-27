Shefford Majorettes proud to celebrate 35th anniversary

The dynamic team held a special party with balloons and cake, reflecting on their achievements over the years and browsing old archive photos.

Head trainer, Amanda Mackie, is celebrating 25 years' service and the current trainers have a combined service of 105 years. In fact, all the teachers at Shefford Majorettes are previous members.

Amanda said: “I am so proud of everything we have achieved as a troupe, we wouldn’t be where we are today without our past and present fantastic trainers, dedicated committee, and most importantly, our amazing members who continue to impress us beyond measure year after year.

Members of Shefford Majorettes celebrating their special birthday! Image: Shefford Majorettes.

Advertisement

"This troupe is so special and I feel privileged to be a part of it.”

Shefford Majorettes was founded in 1987 by late Shefford resident, Andy Smyth, who felt there were a limited number of groups for girls in the local area.

Andy wanted to create a group which his granddaughters and other local girls could attend and enjoy, and which provided a safe space.

The STMA has been home to the Shefford Majorettes ever since.

Advertisement

The troupe are a staple at events across Bedfordshire including Shefford Fete, Biggleswade Carnival, and Bedford River Festival.

The team's longest serving majorette is Mia Passman, age 17. Now into her 13th year, Mia said: “Since my first twirl of a baton at the age of four, I fell in love with the sport.

"Since then I’ve progressed my skills and present these by attending carnivals and displays. It feels amazing to showcase our routines to the public and show them how much hard work we have put in.

Advertisement

"I love that everyone encourages each other to achieve to the best of their abilities. The trainers and committee have always made it welcoming, we’re like one big family and friends for life.”

The majorettes would love to welcome new members, and are currently accepting new recruits: girls aged six to 18 of all abilities.

The group trains at the STMA on Tuesdays from 6.45pm to 8.30pm.